Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT student gets 4.3 crore job offer from Hong Kong trader: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Dec 02, 2024 08:46 AM IST

This comes at a time when final placements started at IIT Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kanpur, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Guwahati and BHU on Sunday

Global trading firm Jane Street has given the highest annual salary offer of over 4.3 crore, including base, fixed bonus, and relocation for the 2025 batch of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

This was a pre-placement offer of a Hong Kong-based quantitative trader role for a computer science engineering student at IIT Madras, one of the few who interned with the firm earlier
This was a pre-placement offer of a Hong Kong-based quantitative trader role for a computer science engineering student at IIT Madras, one of the few who interned with the firm earlier

Also Read: Bangladesh looks to reduce power prices of Adani deal amid US indictment: Report

This was a pre-placement offer of a Hong Kong-based quantitative trader role for a computer science engineering student at IIT Madras, one of the few who interned with the firm earlier, according to an Economic Times report.

This comes at a time when final placements have started at IIT Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kanpur, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Guwahati and BHU on Sunday.

The list of big ticket offers made so far at all the old IITs are as follows, according to the report:

  • BlackRock, Glean and Da Vinci at more than 2 crore.
  • APT Portfolio and Rubrik at over 1.4 crore.
  • Databricks, Ebullient Securities, and IMC Trading at 1.3 crore plus.
  • Quadeye, close to 1 crore.
  • Quantbox and Graviton at 90 lakh.
  • DE Shaw at between 66 and 70 lakh.
  • Pace Stock Broking at 75 lakh.
  • Squarepoint Capital at over 66 lakh plus.
  • Microsoft at 50 lakh plus.
  • Cohesity at 40 lakh.

Also Read: ChatGPT encounters strange bug, can't say ‘David Mayer’

It is also to be noted that some of these packages vary across campuses and the same companies may also offer jobs for multiple profiles at the same or different campuses.

Some of the recruiters who came on the first day are as follows, according to the report:

  • Qualcomm
  • Microsoft
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Bajaj Auto
  • Ola Electric
  • Alphonso
  • Nutanix

All of this signals a much more upbeat placements season compared to last year, according to the report which also added that big ticket offers on the first day may also not be a reflection of the total number of students overall who land jobs at the end of the placements season.

Also Read: ‘Indian economy cannot progress as long as…’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On