IIT student gets 4.3 crore job offer from Hong Kong trader: Report

Global trading firm Jane Street has given the highest annual salary offer of over ₹4.3 crore, including base, fixed bonus, and relocation for the 2025 batch of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This was a pre-placement offer of a Hong Kong-based quantitative trader role for a computer science engineering student at IIT Madras, one of the few who interned with the firm earlier

This comes at a time when final placements have started at IIT Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kanpur, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Guwahati and BHU on Sunday.

The list of big ticket offers made so far at all the old IITs are as follows, according to the report:

BlackRock, Glean and Da Vinci at more than ₹ 2 crore.

2 crore. APT Portfolio and Rubrik at over ₹ 1.4 crore.

1.4 crore. Databricks, Ebullient Securities, and IMC Trading at ₹ 1.3 crore plus.

1.3 crore plus. Quadeye, close to ₹ 1 crore.

1 crore. Quantbox and Graviton at ₹ 90 lakh.

90 lakh. DE Shaw at between ₹ 66 and ₹ 70 lakh.

66 and 70 lakh. Pace Stock Broking at ₹ 75 lakh.

75 lakh. Squarepoint Capital at over ₹ 66 lakh plus.

66 lakh plus. Microsoft at ₹ 50 lakh plus.

50 lakh plus. Cohesity at ₹ 40 lakh.

It is also to be noted that some of these packages vary across campuses and the same companies may also offer jobs for multiple profiles at the same or different campuses.

Some of the recruiters who came on the first day are as follows, according to the report:

Qualcomm

Microsoft

Goldman Sachs

Bajaj Auto

Ola Electric

Alphonso

Nutanix

All of this signals a much more upbeat placements season compared to last year, according to the report which also added that big ticket offers on the first day may also not be a reflection of the total number of students overall who land jobs at the end of the placements season.

