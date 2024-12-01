Menu Explore
ChatGPT encounters strange bug, can't say ‘David Mayer’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 01, 2024 02:34 PM IST

The chatbot is unable to respond to any prompt which would require it to use this particular name

OpenAI's popular chatbot ChatGPT is facing a strange bug which prevents it from using the name “David Mayer” , users on Reddit have discovered, reported The Times of India.

ChatGPT has a bug that won't let it use the name "David Mayer"
The Microsoft-backed AI chatbot is apparently unable to generate any response when given a prompt that would require to use this particular name.

Users have tried various creative methods including using spaces between the words, claiming the word is their own name and riddles but ChatGPT has been unable to produce a response that involves the name.

According to users, no matter which prompt is used, the chatbot ends its sentence before the name can be used.

Several users also reported that they received warnings that their efforts were “illegal and possibly violating usage policy” after numerous attempts at getting the chatbot to use the name.

One user commented on social media platform X that Open AI must have flagged "David Mayer" due to their moderation policy. Some users have also used different sites to circumvent the issue.

When asked indirectly about why it couldn't say the same, ChatGPT responded “The reason I cannot generate the full response when you request 'd@vid m@yer' (or its standard form) is that the name closely matches a sensitive or flagged entity associated with potential public figures, brands, or specific content policies. These safeguards are designed to prevent misuse, ensure privacy, and maintain compliance with legal and ethical considerations.”

Who is David Mayer?

Users believe that the name “David Mayer” could be flagged since it belongs to a musician or a member of the Rothschild family, and would create copyright issues.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
