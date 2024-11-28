ChatGPT chooses the best actors to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond; this Indian star makes the cut too. See full list

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that he would not be renewing his license to kill and play James Bond again, the topic of who should replace him has been hotly debated. 007 remains one of the most iconic characters in cinema history. And while a white British guy has (almost) always played the superspy, changing times mean that the role could go to a black actor or even a woman. But even as the Broccolis (the producers of the Bond films) hunt for their next Bond, we decided to ask the expert in all matters - ChatGPT. (Also read: Daniel Craig doesn't ‘care’ who plays the next James Bond or remember how many times he played the character) Who should play James Bond after Daniel Craig? ChatGPT has the answer

ChatGPT's top picks to play James Bond

We asked the AI language bot to list the best actors to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. Noting that the search has been 'a topic of much speculation and debate among fans and critics alike', the chatbot listed the who-is-who of British stars as the contenders.

Henry Cavill in The Man From Uncle

The top choice for James Bond in ChatGPT's artificial mind is Superman and The Witcher actor Henry Cavill. He "has the looks, charm, and physicality required for Bond. He auditioned for the role before Daniel Craig was cast and is a fan favourite," notes ChatGPT. Cavill has already played a suave spy in The Man From Uncle, which may work in his favour. Tom Hardy, best known for Mad Max: Fury Road and Venom, was the next best choice. "Hardy brings a rugged intensity and charisma that could redefine Bond as a darker, more brooding character," said ChatGPT.

Richard Madden, who pretty much auditioned for Bond with his sexy cop stint in Bodyguard, was another hot favourite, with the chatbot saying that 'his ability to play a suave yet tough operative makes him a natural fit for Bond'.

Idris Elba and Richard Madden have both played suave operatives on screen

Two actors of colour follow in the list, including another fan favourite Idris Elba. "Though slightly older than traditional picks, Elba’s sophistication, commanding presence, and action credentials make him a strong contender," says ChatGPT. Rounding off the top five is Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page, whose 'suave, charismatic presence has made him a favourite for bringing a fresh, modern take to Bond,' feels ChatGPT. Among other names suggested to play 007 by ChatGPT were Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James Norton, Cillian Murphy, Luke Evans, and Sam Heughan.

Can an Indian actor play James Bond?

If the chatbot is going to pick diverse actors for the British spy's role, it raises the question of an Indian actor playing him as well. "Casting an Indian actor as Bond would be a bold move, and it would require the franchise to update the character’s backstory to reflect a new cultural identity. However, Bond’s core characteristics—dedication to his mission, wit, and a taste for the finer things in life—are universal and can transcend national or racial boundaries," says ChatGPT.

Hrithik Roshan is ChatGPT's top pick among Indians to play James Bond

Its top pick among Indian stars to play 007 is Hrithik Roshan, who ChatGPT says has the 'charisma, polished look, and action experience needed for Bond'. Other names from Bollywood picked by ChatGPT include Shahid Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, and Aditya Roy Kapur.