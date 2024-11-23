Hrithik Roshan finally shares Karan Arjun AD days pics; looks like 'young Kabir’ next to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

It is well known that Hrithik Roshan served as Assistant Director on his father Rakesh Roshan's 90's blockbuster Karan Arjun. Now, he has shared proof of the same. Hrithik shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the 1995 movie, on Instagram. (Also read: Salman loved it, SRK didn't believe in the film: Rakesh Roshan 'Karan Arjun' re-release) Hrithik Roshan (centre) was AD on his dad Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun, which starred Salman Khan (left) and Shah Rukh Khan (right).

Hrithik's post

The photos show him with Karan Arjun lead actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Hrithik wrote with the post, “The Karan Arjun experience. Ha, I look like a young Kabir with Karan and Arjun . As an assistant , I remember minerva being the main theatre on release day. Me and dad’s other assistant Anurag ( 2nd pic in the white sweatshirt)), screened the print before the release and we were all incredibly disappointed . The print looked dark and dull. We got the the entire screen washed and as the dirt and grime dissolved into the large washcloth, we heard the manager say “'आज १५ सालों के बाद यह स्क्रीन धुली है (The screen was washed for the first time in 25 years).'”

“Another fun fact, during the song bhangda paale, one late night, a more than merry team of Shahrukh and Salman decided to leave Sariska by car and drive to Delhi promising to be back by morning. I was flabbergasted and jumped (literally) on the bonnet of the car to stop them. The call time was 6am and I had to make sure my dad doesn’t lose the day. He didn’t,” he added.

Watching Salman and Shahrukh act was a huge learning for me as a 17yr old. Best on set practical acting school ever. KARAN ARJUN is running in theatres again."

About Karan Arjun

Rakesh Roshan has re-released Karan Arjun on November 22 just ahead of its 30th anniversary in January.

Roshan said son Hrithik Roshan, who debuted with "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" in 2000 and is one of the most successful actors of his generation, would often assist him in all his films.

Hrithik, who was 17 at the time, recently shared a memory of how the 'Bhaag Arjun Bhaag scene' in the movie came to be. Hrithik was a part of every story narration, the director revealed.

"That's how he has learned and even today, he (Hrithik) is the best person to bounce ideas across. I tell him impossible stories that would otherwise not work but he gets what I am thinking. He understands that the story will connect with the masses, from Jhumri Telaiya to someone sitting in LA."