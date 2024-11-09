Daniel Craig doesn't ‘care’ who plays the next James Bond or remember how many times he played the character

It's been over three years since Daniel Craig surrendered his 'licence to kill' as James Bond. Even as the search is on, the actor says he doesn't care who becomes the next Agent 007. (Also Read: Turkey film festival called off over ban on Daniel Craig's gay drama, Queer) Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die.

Daniel, 56, first played the character in 2006's Casino Royale. He then starred in four more movies: Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and 2021's No Time to Die, the fifth and final one.

I don't care, says Daniel Craig

In a recent conversation with entertainment news outlet Variety, the actor was asked about his preference for the actor to step into the shoes of the much-admired spy agent. "If you were to pass the James Bond torch, who would you love to see play him?"

To which he only had three words to respond with: "I don't care." He was asked about the number of times he portrayed the character on screen. "I’m going to get it wrong," he said, adding, "I’d have to count them. I don’t know."

Who is the next Bond?

Previously, Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan have played James Bond on screen.

Reports of other actors like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Luke Evans, Richard Madden, Theo James, Henry Golding and Cillian Murphy being approached for the role also surfaced but there is no final confirmation.

Daniel's next film

Daniel is gearing up for the release of his upcoming rom-com Queer which is slated to be out on February 13, 2025. Streaming platform Mubi recently cancelled its Mubi Fest Istanbul at the eleventh hour to protest against a local authority ban on the screening of Queer. He will also reprise his character, Detective Benoit Blanc for a third Knives Out film titled Wake Up Dead Man.