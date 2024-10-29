Queer trailer: Daniel Craig yearns for a lover in Drew Starkey in sensuous Luca Guadagnino film. Watch

The trailer of Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey-starrer film 'Queer' is here! Queer is based on the semi-autobiographical novel by William Burroughs. It is set in Mexico City during the 1940s and follows William Lee (Daniel Craig), an American expat living mostly in isolation among American college students and bar owners. (Also read: Babygirl trailer: Nicole Kidman gets exactly what she wants in the riskiest role of her career. Watch) Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey in a still from Queer.

Queer trailer

Queer progresses as Daniel's character slowly becomes infatuated with a discharged American Navy serviceman, Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), a drug user who eventually becomes involved with Lee after initially being indifferent to his advances. Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville and Omar Apollo co-star.

Luca Guadagnino, of Call Me By Your Name fame, has directed the project. 'Queer' had its World Premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, where it competed for the Golden Lion. It received rave reviews, with particular attention to Daniel Craig's lead performance. The film went on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.

More details

As per the Venice Film Festival, the official synopsis of Queer reads, “1950. William Lee, an American expat in Mexico City in his early 50s, spends his days almost entirely alone, except for a few contacts with other members of the small American community. His encounter with Eugene Allerton, a young student new to the city, shows him, for the first time, that it might be finally possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody.”

Luca said of the film, “How can a man who sees and feels be other than sad?” William Burroughs asks in the last entry of his personal diary before his death. In adapting his second novel, published almost forty years after he wrote it, we have tried to respond to this humble appeal of the great iconoclast of the beat generation. Lee loves Allerton, Allerton loves Lee: they will be able to meet despite all the missteps and fears that act on both of them in their picaresque journey in South America projected by Burroughs’ mind?"

'Queer' is set to be released in theatres on November 27.

(With inputs from ANI)