Babygirl trailer: Nicole Kidman gets exactly what she wants in the riskiest role of her career. Watch

The trailer of Nicole Kidman's highly anticipated next is out! The Academy Award-winner plays a highly successful businesswoman who gets caught up in a dangerous affair with a much younger intern, played by Triangle of Sadness star Harris Dickinson in Babygirl. It is directed by Halina Reijn. (Also read: Nicole Kidman misses TIFF premiere of Babygirl after mom's death, director says she was ‘excited’ to attend) Nicole Kidman in a still from Babygirl.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with the first encounter between Nicole and Harris's characters, where she spots him outside the office, petting an aggressive dog. She is in a powerful position, and gets rattled by the confidence that this young intern shows, saying that she is ‘power-hungry personality.' The two of them soon begin an affair which threatens to derail her personal life (the trailer gives a glimpse of her husband, played by Antonio Banderas), and her professional life.

In an earlier interview with Vanity Fair, Nicole had shared that Babygirl left her exposed like never before. "I felt very exposed as an actor, as a woman, as a human being. I had to go in and go out like, I need to put my protection back on. What have I just done? Where did I go? What did I do?” she said.

More details

Babygirl had its World Premiere at the Venice Film Festival last month, where it received a rapturous response. Nicole ended up winning the prestigious Best Actress award there, which placed her as a strong contender to earn an Oscar nomination. Director Halina Reijn accepted the award on Kidman's behalf and shared a statement from her.

"I'm in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken," wrote Kidman in the statement.

The film will be released in U.S. theaters by A24 on December 25.