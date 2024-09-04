Daniel Craig says there is nothing intimate about filming sex scenes: ‘When you’re rolling around on the floor…’

The first promo of Daniel Craig's historical gay romance-drama Queer released on September 3. The actor recently spoke about filming explicit scenes with his co-star Drew Starkey in the upcoming film. During a press conference at Venice International Film Festival 2024, Daniel said that there is nothing intimate about shooting sex scenes in movies, reported by The Guardian. (Also read: Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson's third Knives Out mystery titled Wake Up Dead Man. Watch) Daniel Craig said there is nothing intimate about shooting explicit scenes in films.

Daniel Craig on his explicit scenes with Drew Starkey

Daniel, while speaking to the media stated that, “There’s nothing intimate about filming a sex scene on a movie set. We just wanted to make it as touching and as real and as natural as we possibly could. Drew is a wonderful, fantastic, beautiful actor to work with and we kind of had a laugh. We tried to make it fun.”

He further said, “When you’re rolling around on the floor the second day it’s a good way to get to know someone. If I wasn’t in this movie and I saw this movie, I’d want to be in it. It’s the kind of film I want to see, I want to make, I want to be out there.”

About Queer

Queer is directed by Luca Guadagnino from a screenplay by Justin Kuritzkes, based on the 1985 novel by William S. Burroughs. The story is set in 1940s Mexico City and follows an American expat who becomes infatuated with a younger man.

Lee, played by Daniel, flees from a drug bust in New Orleans and wanders around the city's clubs, where he meets Allerton, a discharged American Navy serviceman and drug user played by Drew. Queer premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2024 where it was in competition for the Golden Lion. The film is co-produced by Luca and Lorenzo Mieli and features actors such as Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, Henry Zaga, Drew Droege, Ariel Schulman, Omar Apollo, Michaël Borremans, Andra Ursuța, David Lowery, Lisandro Alonso, and other pivotal characters.