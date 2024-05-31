Meet the cast of Knives Out 3: Here's everyone who's joined Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man

Former James Bond Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc, the protagonist of Rian Johnson's Knives Out franchise, to solve another mystery in the third movie, titled Wake Up Dead Man. The whodunit will release on Netflix next year. (Also Read: Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson's third Knives Out mystery titled Wake Up Dead Man. Watch) Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out

If reports are to be believed, the threequel has already assembled an exciting ensemble, just like its previous two instalments. Here's everyone who's rumoured to be part of the cast:

Josh O' Connor

The 34-year-old British actor broke out in 2019-2020 with his portrayal of a young Prince Charles in the 3rd and 4th seasons of Netflix period drama The Crown. He recently got rave reviews for his part in Luca Guadagnino's romantic sports movie Challengers, where he starred alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist.

Cailee Speny

Cailee, 25, was noticed in 2021 for her role of a teenage single mother and a partner abuse victim in Brad Ingelsby's HBO crime drama Mare of Easttown, in which she held her own in front of Kate Winslet. She most recently played the titular role in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, a biopic of legendary rock n' roll artist Elvis Presley's much younger wife.

Andrew Scott

The 47-year-old Irish actor's breakout role was as Sherlock Holmes nemesis Moriarty in hit drama Sherlock and of a gay priest in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 2019 dramedy series Fleabag. He then also appeared in episodes of Netflix's dystopian thriller Black Mirror and Prime Video's romantic anthology Modern Love in the same year. His most recent series role is the titular one in Netflix's Ripley. After appearing in Sam Mendes' 2019 Oscar-nominated war film 1917, Andrew played the lead role in Andrew Haigh's British romantic fantasy All of Us Strangers last year.

Kerry Washington

Kerry, 47, has done a bunch of film roles since 2000, but her most acclaimed turns have been on television. She gained prominence on TV with her lead role in Shonda Rhimes' crime thriller series Scandal, which ran for 7 seasons from 2012 till 2018. She was also nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance in the 2020 miniseries Little Fires Everywhere.

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy, 53, is probably the most significant addition to the cast. He gained an Academy Award nomination for his performance in Kathryn Bigelow's 2008 war thriller The Hurt Locker and played the villain in Brad Bird's 2011 action spy film Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, before making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Hawkeye. He later appeared in Denis Villeneuve's 2016 sci-fi film Arrival. Knives Out 3 will mark Jeremy's return to acting post a life-threatening snow plough accident last year.

Glenn Close

The most senior member of the cast, Glenn, 77, is a three-time Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner. She's also been nominated for an Oscar 8 times. She's most remembered for her turns in Fatal Attraction (1987), 101 Dalmatians (1996), The Stepford Wives (2004), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), The Wife (2017), and the 2022 espionage series, Tehran.

Mila Kunis

The most recent addition to the cast is Mila Kunis. The 40-year-old actor broke out with her role in Friends With Benefits (2011) and so starred with Natalie Portman in The Black Swan. Prior to that, she appeared in the TV series, That '70s Show.