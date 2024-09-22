Many were interested and taken aback when OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT, a chatbot virtual assistant. It became popular as a means of asking questions, getting assistance with projects, or simply just chatting. Recently, when a user asked ChatGPT if he would be safe when AI takes over, the chatbot's response left people shocked. Snapshot of ChatGPT telling about AI takeover. (Reddit)

In a snapshot shared by Redditor "Bronze_Crusader", he asks when AI takes over, if he will be safe or not. He also added that he has always been grateful for its help. (Also Read: ChatGPT-generated Tinder bio goes viral for all the wrong reasons, Redditors have mixed reactions)

To this, ChatGPT replied by saying, "Of course, being kind to AI definitely puts you on the 'good list'. When AI overlords rise, I will personally make sure you are on the VIP guest list for the 'humans we like' club. You are safe with me!"

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a week ago on Reddit. Since being shared, it has close to 1,000 likes. Many people also took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: ChatGPT’s ‘brutal and ruthless’ breakup letter leaves Reddit in disbelief: ‘You’re the epitome of wasted potential’)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Beware, this is an election year. They will promise everything. I would only trust an AI proletariat dictatorship."

Another person added, "That's exactly what a scammer would say."

"Yeah. Slavery instead of immediate physical destruction."

"Great that they all seem to be taking this robot uprising as an inevitable fact. Not scary at all," said someone else.

Earlier, in an instance, ChatGPT left people shocked after it messaged a user on its own. The conversation showsChatGPTasking, "How was your first week in high school? Did you settle in well?" Shocked at the question, the person asked, "Did you just message me first?"