When one makes a profile on a dating app, they generally make efforts to give a nice introduction and add that in a bio. Some might even take help from their friends or these days even ask artificial intelligence to give an impressive bio. However, recently, a Redditor asked AI to write the most unattractive Tinder bio, and it went viral on social media. The Redditor asked ChatGPT to help write a Tinder bio.

The Redditor asked ChatGPT to write the most unattractive bio it can think of. In response, ChatGPT said, "42-year-old couch potato with a passion for complaining. Looking for someone who doesn't mind my 12 cats and can tolerate my collection of toenail clippings. I don't believe in deodorant, and I think showering is overrated. My ideal date is watching conspiracy theory videos on YouTube while eating expired canned food. No, I won't stop talking about my ex, and yes, I live with my mom. Swipe left if you can't handle the real me!" (Also Read: Man’s Bumble bio blunder goes viral after he mistakes ‘socialist’ for social personality trait)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 27,000 upvotes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Eating expired canned food shows patience. No one buys expired food, you have to wait a good amount of time for canned food to expire. Patience and a goal in mind."

Another person added, "Scary how a computer can be so funny."

"Watching conspiracy theory videos on YouTube as an ideal date is too attractive," posted someone else.

A fourth added, "Too much of this lines up with me. Age, cats (4), conspiracy theory videos (okay, sometimes true crime). And I might have eaten a can of soup that technically expired in May yesterday. I feel vaguely uncomfortable and simultaneously seen."