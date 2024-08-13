Man’s Bumble bio blunder goes viral after he mistakes ‘socialist’ for social personality trait

A man on Bumble has gone viral on social media after he added that he is a "socialist" in his bio. The hilarious goof-up led the person to believe that a socialist has to do something with personality traits rather than relating it to the concepts of socialism. The post also shows a conversation with the man, in which he explains his stance. Snapshot of the Bumble bio where the man wrote he is a "socialist".

The conversation shows a person asking him, "So you are a socialist?" To this, his response is "Can't say it's 50-50. More of an introvert, extrovert with close friends."

Baffled by his response, the person again asks him, "What? You think a socialist is being social?" (Also Read: Ortho doctor on Bumble prescribes medicines to match for pain relief, netizens say dating app is the ‘new Practo’)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared two days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 51,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous comments. Many people took the route of hilarity while reacting to the post.

Here's how people responded to the viral post:

An individual wrote, "I commute to work every day; I'm a communist."

Another Instagram user, Arjun, commented, "I like riding in an autorickshaw; I am an autocratic."

"Accurate representation of how politically and socially aware people are," posted user Nishigandha S.

Someone else posted, "I want to know how the rest of the conversation went lol."

