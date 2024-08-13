 Man’s Bumble bio blunder goes viral after he mistakes ‘socialist’ for social personality trait | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man’s Bumble bio blunder goes viral after he mistakes ‘socialist’ for social personality trait

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 13, 2024 07:26 PM IST

The hilarious goof-up led the person to believe that a socialist has to do something with personality traits. Many people were in splits after seeing the post.

A man on Bumble has gone viral on social media after he added that he is a "socialist" in his bio. The hilarious goof-up led the person to believe that a socialist has to do something with personality traits rather than relating it to the concepts of socialism. The post also shows a conversation with the man, in which he explains his stance.

Snapshot of the Bumble bio where the man wrote he is a "socialist".
Snapshot of the Bumble bio where the man wrote he is a "socialist".

The conversation shows a person asking him, "So you are a socialist?" To this, his response is "Can't say it's 50-50. More of an introvert, extrovert with close friends."

Baffled by his response, the person again asks him, "What? You think a socialist is being social?" (Also Read: Ortho doctor on Bumble prescribes medicines to match for pain relief, netizens say dating app is the ‘new Practo’)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared two days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 51,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous comments. Many people took the route of hilarity while reacting to the post.

Here's how people responded to the viral post:

An individual wrote, "I commute to work every day; I'm a communist."

Another Instagram user, Arjun, commented, "I like riding in an autorickshaw; I am an autocratic."

"Accurate representation of how politically and socially aware people are," posted user Nishigandha S.

Someone else posted, "I want to know how the rest of the conversation went lol."

Earlier, another Bumble bio went viral. An X user, who goes by the handle @vanderwoods3n, posted a line on her Bumble bio saying that she would get along with someone who had a connection in either JP Morgan or Goldman Sachs. So, when one of her real-life connections saw her bio, he recommended her for the post of financial controller.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Man’s Bumble bio blunder goes viral after he mistakes ‘socialist’ for social personality trait
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On