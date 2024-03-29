Ortho doctor on Bumble prescribes medicines to match for pain relief, netizens say dating app is the ‘new Practo’

A woman took to X to share how her Bumble match, an Orthopaedic doctor, went above and beyond after she mentioned experiencing severe neck and shoulder pain. Not only did he provide a prescription for relief, but he also offered valuable advice on preventive measures to alleviate future discomfort. Screengrab of the Bumble chat shared by Saniya Dhawan on X. (X/@SaniyaDhawan1)

“Matched with an Ortho doctor on Bumble and randomly told him that I am experiencing neck and shoulder pain. He asked me some questions about it and then wrote me a prescription, this is so sweet,” wrote X user Saniya Dhawan while sharing the screenshot on the microblogging platform.

According to the screenshot, Dhawan told her Bumble match that she had been experiencing pain in her neck and shoulder. In response, the doctor prescribed the medicines and advised her to ‘apply hot packs’ and ‘maintain correct posture’.

The text reads, “Take tab Mobizox 1-0-0 x 7 days (after food). Tab Pan-40 mg 1-0-0 x 7 days (before food).” He also advised her to apply a layer of ointment Flexabenz and not rub it.

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

The post was shared on March 28 on X. It has since accumulated over 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the post here:

“Wow I screen-shoted this, because I can use it for my neck pain too. Convey my thanks to him too,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “I like how Pan 40 finds its way in every prescription. Its like gems for Medicine world.”

“Ok then. I think I need to look for a therapist on Bumble from now on! I need some free therapy sessions!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Bumble is the new Practo now or what.”