AI is undoubtedly changing the world we know as people are increasingly using chatbots like ChatGPT to create various pieces of content—from professional CVs to creative pieces. Social media is filled with shares where people show the results they got after using an AI chatbot. One of the shares is about a breakup letter that people are labelling as “brutal” and “ruthless.” A man asked ChatGPT to write a mean breakup letter to him. The bot’s version will shock you. (Unsplash/julien Tromeur, Reddit/BlackieDad)

“There are too many posts from people in here who think an AI girlfriend/boyfriend would put up with them any more than a real woman would. You’re gonna tell it all this gross stuff about you, waste it’s time with simple maths and spelling problems, ask it to draw you all these stupid pictures, and expect it to fall madly in love with you? Let’s be realistic and see how our AI partners are inevitably going to leave us,” a Reddit user wrote.

The user shared a picture with ChatGPT, adding a prompt to write a mean breakup letter. The AI bot delivered, and it was nothing less than savage. The bot referenced the user's social media history and the picture provided to write the letter. The AI bot not only made fun of his looks but also his habits and even hobbies.

Take a look at the post here:

With nearly 300 upvotes, the share has prompted people to post varied comments. A few shared how the letter left them “broken” and “in need of therapy”.

What are your thoughts on this letter written by ChatGPT?

“I would need therapy after this. Good job, ChatGPT,” posted a Reddit user. Another added, “Mine said it was only comfortable doing a 'lighthearted' version, and told me it knew it would always be in second place after my dogs and that I owned too many cactuses.”

A third commented, “Oh man, it’s like having an AI that’s in the painful stages of having to hold it all in by design and it was just told to unleash hell.” A fourth wrote, “If you need a friend to talk to after that, we're all here for you. That was brutal, but we'll get through it together .”

