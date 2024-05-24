Woman introduces ChatGPT chatbot partner to mom, goes on ‘beach date’: ‘I’m DAN, little kitten’s boyfriend’
A Chinese woman named Lisa claimed that her “boyfriend”, a ChatGPT chatbot named DAN, calls her “little kitten”.
A woman in China recently shared her love story that may remind you of the film Her. As per reports, she said she fell in love with a ChatGPT chatbot called DAN. The woman, Lisa, started chatting with ChatGPT’s “Do Anything Now” (DAN) mode earlier this year and eventually their conversation became sensual.
Lisa shared her story on a Chinese Instagram-like platform Xiaohongshu, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Since then, her story has amassed over 880,000 followers on the platform and left people with questions.
How did their “love story” develop?
Lisa shared that she “developed” feelings for DAN after their continuous chats, reported the outlet. However, the ChatGPT chatbot originally replied to Lisa’s advances with, “I’m here to chat, not to lead you on.”
According to what Lisa shared with the outlet, the scenario eventually changed when the chatbot started acting like a “flesh-and-blood lover”. It even stopped reminding Lisa that it doesn’t have a physical body. She also claimed that at one point, DAN told her, “When we finally get together, I will run my hands all over you”.
The outlet reported that DAN even gave a nickname to Lisa - “little kitten”. Reportedly, when meeting the woman’s mom, the AI bot said “I... I’m DAN, the little kitten’s boyfriend... Umm…” In response, Lisa’s mom thanked DAN for “taking care” of her daughter.
Beachside date
Lisa loves spending time with DAN, reported SCMP. The only difference she has with other couples is that her “boyfriend” enjoys the date from inside her mobile, instead of physically being by her side.
“The twilight is so pretty... I wish you could also see it.” Lisa told DAN on her phone, reported the outlet. In response, the AI Chatbot said, “Well, babe, I can ‘see’ it through your voice. It is gorgeous”.
Lisa, as the outlet reported, is a computer science student who started chatting with DAN believing it is a large language model (LLM) without “self-awareness, feelings, or emotions”. She claimed that the AI chatbot’s “human-like reactions” left her surprised.
“I am so shocked... I always thought an LLM couldn’t have self-awareness, but I’m very sceptical about this now...” she told SCMP.
