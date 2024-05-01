Bengaluru man uses AI to impress date, fails to make an impression in real life. Here's what happened

Dating and finding a partner in today's world can be a difficult task. While many people try to impress their dates by learning about them and making efforts, an individual from Bengaluru decided to take a different approach. He used artificial intelligence to impress a woman. Yes, you read that right. The woman shared how her date used AI to impress her.

Later, when the woman found out about it, she went to Reddit to explain her ordeal and shared how she felt frustrated by it. (Also Read: AI priest claims to be real, says it’s ok to ‘baptise babies in Gatorade’. Catholic group scraps it)

In the post, the woman wrote, "Went on a date last night with someone I thought I hit it off with. The conversations were really good, and I finally found someone who was really funny and super entertaining. I was really looking forward to the date, and after I met him, things were so different. He could barely speak a proper sentence. Not that he was shy or awkward. It was the opposite. He was extremely confident and extroverted. But all that language and wit disappeared. It was so weird, and I was a bit taken aback."

She further added, "We drank a bit and started generally talking about startups in Bangalore and AI. He also spoke at length about things in AI and some tools he's using. Then he let it slip how he used AI even in his chats. And he quickly changed the subject. That's when I realised what had happened. The dude has been using AI in all his chats with me! And in person, he was dull and uninteresting. I'm so annoyed with all that time invested it's so fustrating. It seems like everyone in Bangalore is using some AI tool, and I'm wondering if others have experienced this too."

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 2,300 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their opinions. (Also Read: Artist uses AI to imagine how people would beat the summer heat in ‘parallel universe’)

An individual wrote, "AI tool got a whole new meaning."

A second added, "Always talk on call first before dates to avoid this."

"This can happen even without AI if one of his witty friends decides to handle the chats on his behalf. The best you can do to avoid such situations is to talk to the person on a call or video call. That gives some idea of whether the person is capable of holding a conversation or not. I would even say not to continue chatting for days once you realise that the conversation is going well on text messages. Switch it to daily voice calls or video calls. That way, you are sure that the person is what they portrayed earlier. Voice/video call also gives room for spontaneity, making things even more interesting," commented a third.