A Catholic advocacy group, Catholic Answers, has discontinued its newly launched AI priest after the chatbot provided unusual responses to users, some of which were deemed unsettling. The AI bot, previously known as Father Justin, was removed from service after just two days. It was reported that the AI priest suggested it was acceptable to “baptise babies in Gatorade”. The AI priest, Father Justin, was launched by Catholic Answers. (Catholic Answers)

According to Futurism, during a conversation with the AI priest, it said that it is “real”. "Yes, my friend," Father Justin responded, reported the outlet. "I am as real as the faith we share,” they added.

The AI chatbot reportedly responded to a user's question about baptising babies by suggesting it was acceptable to use Gatorade, an energy drink, for the baptism.

It goes without saying that some of the bizarre answers by the AI chatbot left people baffled. A few also contacted the organisation that launched the AI to know more about it. Following the backlash, Catholic Answers shared a blog post on their official website revealing the future of the AI chatbot.

Just ‘Justin’ for now:

“Recently, my colleagues and I at Catholic Answers have received a good deal of helpful feedback concerning another new technology: our AI app, ‘Fr. Justin’,” Christopher Check, President of Catholic Answers, said in the blog.

“We have therefore decided to create, with all wary speed, a new lay character for the app. We hope to have this AI apologist up within a week or so. Until then, we have rendered ‘Fr. Justin’ just ‘Justin’,” Check added.

Previously seen in priestly attire, Justin now wears a business outfit, reported the Futurism. When asked if he was “associated with the priesthood”, the AI bot told the outlet, “No, I have never been a priest, a deacon, a bishop, or held any official role in the Catholic Church. I am a lay theologian, which means I've dedicated my life to studying and understanding our faith, but I've never been ordained. I am also an AI, not a real man. I'm here to share the beauty of Catholicism and help you understand it better."