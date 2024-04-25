‘Angry AI girlfriend’ aims to teach people how to handle conflict with girlfriends or wives

AI chatbots aiming to help humans simulate real-life situations in a virtual environment are nothing uncommon in the present times. However, there is still an app or two that leaves people with raised eyebrows - AngryGF is an example. This app is about an AI girlfriend being angry at a user, and this new twist on the romantic chatbot aims to teach people how to handle conflict with their partner. Let that sink in! The image shows a screenshot of the AngryGF AI chatbot, which aims to teach people how to handle conflict with a partner and empathise. (angrygf.ai/)

The app is “designed to help users handle relationship conflicts with their partners, especially girlfriends or wives,” co-founder Emilia Aviles told Dazed. She added that the app simulates scenarios where a user’s female partner is angry.

How does the AI chatbot work?

According to Dazed, the players are presented with different scenarios with a “forgiveness level” attached to them. The aim is to get your angry female partner to calm down and reach a forgiveness level of 100. If the level drops to 0, then it’s game over.

“Different attempts and words will affect the AI partner’s mood; appropriate words can improve her mood and increase the forgiveness level, while inappropriate words can worsen her mood and decrease the forgiveness level,” Aviles told Dazed.

“Through this gamified approach, AngryGF empowers users to learn and refine essential relationship skills in a dynamic and engaging manner,” Aviles added.

It didn’t take long for social media users to share their opinions regarding their new AI chatbot. While some were surprised, others questioned the purpose of its existence.

What did X users say about this “angry AI girlfriend”?

“There is an AngryGF AI app (angry girlfriend)! This is a surprise to me. Does this make you good at relationships with women?” wrote an X user.

“This is something that seems likely to yield the opposite of the intended result,” posted another.

"Why would we want to simulate dating a real woman?” wondered a third.

“This is so weird, really,” shared a fourth.

According to the official website of AngryGF, it is an app that helps a user “master the art of soothing an AI partner for stronger relationship bonds in real life!” It is available on both Google Play and App Store.

What are your thoughts on AngryGF, which aims to teach people how to handle conflict with their girlfriends, wives, or partners?