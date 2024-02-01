Russian man uses AI for online dating, claims it helped him find his wife

A software developer in Russia claimed that he used AI to meet his wife. As per reports, he also shared that before meeting his better half, he used the neural network to virtually connect with nearly 5,000 people. The Russian man claimed the AI bot helped him in every step of his relationship with his now-wife. (Unsplash/Steve Johnson, nikkigibson102719)

“I gave ChatGPT information about how I communicate. At first, there were problems because the program didn’t know me, it could write some nonsense, but later I trained it to such an extent that it began to interact with girls like me,” Alexander Zhadan told RIA Novosti, a Russian news agency. He added that the AI bot started more than five thousand conversations on his behalf.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: US woman marries chatbot she created using AI

According to the outlet, Zhadan placed some filters while looking for his ideal partner. Soon, he met a woman named Karina. After meeting Karina in real life, Zhadan used the AI platform to continue his correspondence with her. From where to take her on a date to what to say when Zhadan needed to appease Karina, the AI bot guided him at every step of his relationship. Reportedly, it even informed him when to pop the question and propose to his now-wife.

Also Read: Elon Musk shares a poem on love written by AI chatbot Grok

Initially, Karina was unaware of the role AI played in her relationship. She found out about it only after they submitted their applications to the registry office. Zhadan told RIA Novosti that Karina ‘reacted calmly' after finding out the truth.

Zhadan further told the outlet that it is possible to create a programme that can help someone find their ‘ideal partner’. “You need to understand the economics, how and where it is integrated, but the creation of such a program can be allowed with many features. What I have done is a personal product,” he added.