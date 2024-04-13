Artist uses AI to imagine how people would beat the summer heat in ‘parallel universe’

With the summer sun blazing overhead, people are battling the sweltering heat. It goes without saying that with temperatures soaring, staying cool turns into a top priority. Highlighting that necessity, an artist turned to AI to imagine how people would beat the summer heat in a “parallel universe”. The series of visuals shared by the artist may make your jaw drop. It can also make you think, “If only this could be a reality”. An artist used AI to imagine how people would beat the summer heat in a "parallel universe". (Instagram/@sahixd)

“Summer in a parallel universe,” Instagram user Sahid SK wrote. “Disclaimer: The following images are created through artificial intelligence for experimental and entertainment purposes. We wish to emphasise that these images are entirely fictional, and no intention exists to defame, harm, or malign any public figure or belief,” the artist added.

Take a look at the series of incredible AI pictures here:

The post was shared earlier this month. Since then, the share has accumulated more than 2.8 lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments. A few also reacted to the post using emojis.

What did Instagram users say about these AI-generated images?

“AI can’t bring garmi may sardi (AI can’t bring winter in summer),” wrote an Instagram user.

“These are so beautiful,” added another.

While a third posted “amazing”, a fourth commented “unbelievable”.

A fifth joined the conversation, saying, “If only this could be reality.

A sixth wrote, “Wow, just too cool”.

Many reacted to the post using emoticons, especially the fire emojis.

What are your thoughts on these images of how to beat summer heat created using AI? Did the visuals leave you stunned?