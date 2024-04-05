 Hidden word in AI-generated optical illusion surprises people. Can you spot it in 5 seconds? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Hidden word in AI-generated optical illusion surprises people. Can you spot it in 5 seconds?

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 05, 2024 09:05 PM IST

This AI-generated optical illusion may leave you fascinated and baffled. Do you think you can find the hidden word in five seconds?

People are often fascinated by optical illusions, and it is probably because they challenge a person’s perception of reality. These mind-bending images play tricks on people’s minds, prompting them to question what they see. One example is this visual shared on X. What makes the image even more interesting is that it is created using an AI art generator.

Optical illusion: What is the word hidden in this AI-generated picture? (X/@Rainmaker1973)
Optical illusion: What is the word hidden in this AI-generated picture? (X/@Rainmaker1973)

X user Massimo shared the image with a caption that reads, “A kind of optical illusion used in paintings for centuries, now revived using AI,” The X user added, “Squint or hold your phone away, you will see a hidden message.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Do you see '88' or '38' hidden in this red circle? Viral optical illusion baffles people

The image shared shows an unassuming scene where a group of well-dressed people are seen walking on a road. However, there is a hidden word in it.

Do you have what it takes to spot the word in five seconds?

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 75,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected nearly 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this optical illusion?

“It's a hidden message to humanity that we all must obey AI in future,” posted an X user.

“Close your eyes half, you'll see the magic,” suggested another.

Also Read: 5 baffling optical illusions that will leave you searching for an explanation

“The optical illusion you're referring to is called anamorphosis. It's a technique used in art for centuries, where distorted images appear normal when viewed from a specific angle or with a special device, such as a mirror or squinting. With advancements in AI, artists can now create digital versions of anamorphic art, allowing for new and innovative ways to hide messages or create visual illusions,” shared a third.

“This is incredible but a bit scary too,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this AI-generated optical illusion?

 

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Hidden word in AI-generated optical illusion surprises people. Can you spot it in 5 seconds?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On