Hidden word in AI-generated optical illusion surprises people. Can you spot it in 5 seconds?

People are often fascinated by optical illusions, and it is probably because they challenge a person’s perception of reality. These mind-bending images play tricks on people’s minds, prompting them to question what they see. One example is this visual shared on X. What makes the image even more interesting is that it is created using an AI art generator. Optical illusion: What is the word hidden in this AI-generated picture? (X/@Rainmaker1973)

X user Massimo shared the image with a caption that reads, “A kind of optical illusion used in paintings for centuries, now revived using AI,” The X user added, “Squint or hold your phone away, you will see a hidden message.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The image shared shows an unassuming scene where a group of well-dressed people are seen walking on a road. However, there is a hidden word in it.

Do you have what it takes to spot the word in five seconds?

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 75,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected nearly 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this optical illusion?

“It's a hidden message to humanity that we all must obey AI in future,” posted an X user.

“Close your eyes half, you'll see the magic,” suggested another.

Also Read: 5 baffling optical illusions that will leave you searching for an explanation

“The optical illusion you're referring to is called anamorphosis. It's a technique used in art for centuries, where distorted images appear normal when viewed from a specific angle or with a special device, such as a mirror or squinting. With advancements in AI, artists can now create digital versions of anamorphic art, allowing for new and innovative ways to hide messages or create visual illusions,” shared a third.

“This is incredible but a bit scary too,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this AI-generated optical illusion?