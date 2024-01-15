5 baffling optical illusions that will leave you searching for an explanation

Optical illusions never fail to catch our fancy. From stationary circles that seem to be in motion to circles that change colour depending on where you are looking, there are numerous optical illusions that leave us questioning what’s real and what’s not. And if you are looking for some mind-bending optical illusions, we have compiled the best ones here. Optical Illusion: Can you decipher the number cleverly hidden in this image? (X/@TheFigen_)

1- Is this a square, a circle, or both?

This optical illusion was posted on Instagram by user Manuel Silbereisen. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Squaring the circle is a hanging installation that appears to be some magical optical illusion.” Can you decipher whether it is a circle, a square or both?

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

2- Identify the animal in this perplexing optical illusion.

The baffling image was shared on the Reddit community ‘opticalillusions’. Within this black-and-white zigzag pattern lies a hidden animal. Can you identify it?

3- Uncover the hidden word in this picture.

X user Figen shared this viral optical illusion. The image showcases a person wearing glasses, and the task at hand is to uncover the hidden word cleverly integrated into the picture.

4- Spot four women in this optical illusion by a Ukrainian artist.

The image features a sketch of a woman with her hair flowing, but here’s the kicker – the sketch hides not one or two but four women within its intricate design. Can you spot them all in five seconds? Your time starts now…

Four women are hidden in this image. How quickly can you find them all?(Oleg Shupliak)

5- What numbers are concealed in this optical illusion?

“Eye test. What number do you see?” reads the caption written alongside the viral optical illusion shared on X. Puzzle enthusiasts are challenged to spot the numbers concealed within a black-and-whiteimage. It’s pretty hard to spot them all. Are you up for it?

How many of these were you able to solve? Did these optical illusions leave you scratching your head?

Also Read| These 5 brain teasers will put your logical reasoning to the test