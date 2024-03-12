 Do you see '88' or '38' hidden in this red circle? Viral tweet baffles people | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Do you see '88' or '38' hidden in this red circle? Viral optical illusion baffles people

Do you see '88' or '38' hidden in this red circle? Viral optical illusion baffles people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 12, 2024 10:26 AM IST

While some claimed that the number hidden in the red circle is “88”, others shared that it is “38”.

A tweet about a number hidden in a red circle has gone viral. The share has baffled people as some claimed that they see the number "88", while others argued that it is "38". Can you identify the number in five seconds?

Which number do you see inside this red circle? (X/@@Rainmaker1973)
Which number do you see inside this red circle? (X/@@Rainmaker1973)

X user Massimo shared the post with a caption that reads, "What number do you see?" The image shared alongside has a text on the top that reads "Eye test". The challenge is pretty simple. All you have to do is find the number written inside the red dot placed on a white background.

Are you up for the challenge?

Check out the viral tweet here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the tweet has gone viral with over 11.2 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Here's how X users reacted to this viral tweet:

"Zero. This was easy," posted an X user.

"38. It took a moment to realise I wasn't being trolled, and there was something there," shared another.

"Geez, I can try 38 different ways to look at that and still not see anything," joked a third.

"This left me confused," commented a fourth.

"The trick to see it is to adjust your vision... backwards? I don't really know how to word it," expressed a fifth.

"Is it 88 or 38," wrote a sixth,

While some shared that it is "38", others argued it was "88". What are your thoughts on this post? What number do you see inside the red circle?

