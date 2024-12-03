Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cyber Monday: Shoppers expected to spend record $13.2 billion online, report says

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 03, 2024 06:07 AM IST

As per Adobe Analytics, online spending is expected to peak between 8 pm and 10 pm (local time) on Monday, reaching an estimated $15.7 million spent per minute.

Cyber Monday, held on the Monday after the worldwide Black Friday sale tradition, is expected to clock sales worth at least $13.2 billion, 6.1% more than the previous year, according to online shopping tracker Adobe Analytics.

FILE - Cyber Monday –- a term coined back in 2005 by the National Retail Federation –- continues to be the biggest online shopping day of the year, thanks to the deals and the hype the industry has created to fuel it. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
FILE - Cyber Monday –- a term coined back in 2005 by the National Retail Federation –- continues to be the biggest online shopping day of the year, thanks to the deals and the hype the industry has created to fuel it. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

This would make Black Monday the biggest shopping day of the year for e-commerce, it said.

According to Adobe, online spending is expected to peak between 8pm and 10pm (local time) on Monday, reaching an estimated $15.7 million spent per minute.

“As of 6:30 pm ET (Tuesday 5 am in India), shoppers had spent $8.7 billion on the online shopping holiday. When the final tally is in, we expect consumers will have spent between $13.2 billion and $13.5 billion for the day, making Cyber Monday the biggest online shopping day of the year,” Adobe said.

Also Read | Cyber Monday: Here's are 6 best practices to secure your online shopping

It added, “On Black Friday, US shoppers spent $10.8 billion, a 10.2% increase over last year. That's also more than double spent by consumers in 2017 when roughly $5.7 billion were made in online sales. Consumers also spent a record $6.1 billion online on Thanksgiving Day. And on Saturday and Sunday, shoppers spent another $10.9 billion online, up 5.8% over last year.”

Meanwhile, software giant Salesforce, which also tracks online sales, estimated online sales worth $17.5 billion in the US and $74.4 billion globally on Black Friday. Mastercard SpendingPulse, a tracker of in-person and online spending, reported a 3.4% increase in Black Friday sales from the previous year.

Also Read | Cyber Monday: Amazon reaches agreement with Spanish workers over walkouts

E-commerce platform Shopify noted its merchants raked in an unprecedented $5 billion worldwide sales on Black Friday.

Toys, electronics, home goods, self-care, and beauty categories drove holiday spending on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, as per Adobe.

(With AP inputs)

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On