close_game
close_game
News / Technology / What is Cyber Monday? 5 things to know about post-Black Friday shopping frenzy

What is Cyber Monday? 5 things to know about post-Black Friday shopping frenzy

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Nov 27, 2023 01:20 PM IST

Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping extravaganza focused solely on technology products, taking place on the Monday after Black Friday.

While people are still recovering from the Black Friday shopping spree, Cyber Monday is bringing some of the best online shopping deals on electronics which one can hardly resist.

Cyber Monday is a day post Black Friday, dedicated solely to online shopping.
Cyber Monday is a day post Black Friday, dedicated solely to online shopping.

Cyber Monday is an online shopping festival recognised on the Monday after the worldwide Black Friday sale tradition. However, Cyber Monday is exclusively focused on online shopping deals for tech products and electronics.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This year, Cyber Monday falls on November 27. While it has primarily been focused on technology products, this year the shopping extravaganza also includes other items. With the wide range of discounts, it is on track to be the biggest single online shopping day in the United States.

What is Cyber Monday: Five points

  • Cyber Monday was a phrase coined by Ellen Davis of the National Retail Federation (NRF) in 2005 to boost the sales of online shopping platforms. This was done as Monday was a working day for the general population, and the internet connection at work was faster for most.
  • Black Friday and Cyber Monday are different since the former began as a practice for offline retailers, aimed at boosting sales during the festive season. Cyber Monday, however, is solely focused on online purchasing.
  • The main purpose of Cyber Monday is the make way for smaller online retailers to compete against big box stores and major global brands on Black Friday. Cyber Monday offers nearly 30-40 per cent discount on tech products and electronics not just in the US, but on many platforms across the globe.
  • In India, Cyber Monday is mainly promoted by online platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and MakeMyTrip. It was first observed in India in 2012 to boost online and electronic sales.
  • Cyber Monday was mainly formed because online players like Amazon wanted to capitalise on Thanksgiving after seeing the boost in sales on Black Friday. This day of discounted purchases is solely for online platforms, and not for in-store retailers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out