What is Cyber Monday? 5 things to know about post-Black Friday shopping frenzy

While people are still recovering from the Black Friday shopping spree, Cyber Monday is bringing some of the best online shopping deals on electronics which one can hardly resist. Cyber Monday is a day post Black Friday, dedicated solely to online shopping.

This year, Cyber Monday falls on November 27. While it has primarily been focused on technology products, this year the shopping extravaganza also includes other items. With the wide range of discounts, it is on track to be the biggest single online shopping day in the United States.

What is Cyber Monday: Five points