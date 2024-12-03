Top 3 lessons to learn from Mark Cuban making a loss on Shark Tank startups

Billionaire investor and Shark Tank host Mark Cuban revealed on the ‘Full Send Podcast’ that his overall investments from the show have resulted in a net loss, admitting, "I’ve gotten beat." Billionaire and investor Mark Cuban speaks with local business leaders during a town hall meeting advocating for Vice President Kamala Harris's economic plans, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at the Gathering Spot in Atlanta.(Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Since 2009, Cuban has invested approximately $20 million in 85 companies across 111 episodes. Shark Tank, a popular TV show, features entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of hosts, who decide whether to invest based on the potential and feasibility of the proposals.

However, Cuban's disclosure of the losses gives three key lessons, according to a Moneywise report.

Also Read: How much will a family with monthly expense of ₹1 lakh need in 10, 20, 30 years?

Top three takeaways from Mark Cuban's portfolio

1) Startups can be very risky

Mark Cuban's net loss isn't unusual in these types of investments called angel investing or startup investing as they are all about early-stage startups with a short track record and data from San Francisco-based research organization Startup Genome shows that 90% of startups eventually fail.

Because of this, venture capitalists rely on the “power law” which means they expect only one or two firms in their portfolio to offer such massive returns that it balances out all losses made by the rest of the portfolio.

Another thing to consider is that losing $20 million would barely hurt Cuban since his net worth is $5.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Also Read: IIT student gets ₹4.3 crore job offer from global trading firm: Report

2) Established businesses are much safer investments

Established firms with strong track records are a much safer investment than early-stage startups. For example, Cuban acquired a majority stake in the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks for $285 million from real estate developer Ross Perot Jr.

However, this was 20 years after the brand was established and it would go on to become one of his most successful investments.

Also Read: Cyber Monday: Shoppers expected to spend record $13.2 billion online, report says

3) Diversification is paramount

Mark Cuban's portfolio goes far beyond the 85 companies he invested into from Shark Tank in categories ranging from affordable generic drug companies to tech and entertainment companies. This off-sets his losses a lot.

And most importantly of all, whatever he earns from the TV show itself can be an offset to the losses.