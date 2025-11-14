What is ‘Bubba’? Mark Epstein's comment on Trump in 2018 email sparks row: ‘Is it Bill Clinton?’

On Wednesday, October 12, the House Oversight Committee released emails of Jeffrey Epstein, which exposed his connection with high-profile individuals more blatantly than ever. President Donald Trump at the White House.(REUTERS)

The 20,000 pages of material on the convicted sex offender, starting as early as 2002 and spanning almost all of Epstein's life after, created a storm over several mentions of President Donald Trump.

Trump, who has called the emails a "hoax," and repeatedly denied his association with Epstein after child trafficking charges came up against him, has been mentioned in emails sent and received by Epstein. One of those emails, from Epstein's brother Mark Epstein, has gone viral. In it, Mark speculates if Putin has a photo of "Trump blowing Bubba."

The mention of the President "blowing Bubba" has caused a storm on social media, as 'Bubba' is the nickname of former President Bill Clinton, who is also alleged to have been associated with Epstein.

In the chain of emails between Jeffrey and Mark Epstein from March 2018, Mark makes a series of comments on the relationship between Jeffrey and Trump. In one of those emails, dated March 21, 2018, Mark asks his brother to ask Steve Bannon if Russian President Vladimir Putin has a photo of "Trump blowing Bubba."

In starts with an email from Mark asking Jeffrey about his health. To which, Jeffrey replies that he is with Steve Bannon. In response, Mark writes: “Ask him if Putin has photos of Trump blowing Bubba?”

Who is ‘Bubba’? Is It Bill Clinton?

Though the emails do not specify who "Bubba" refers to in this context, social media started speculating that it is Bill Clinton, given the former President's nickname is Bubba, and he also allegedly associated with Jeffrey Epstein and his partner and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Hundreds of posts were made on social media speculating that "Bubba" here could refer to Bill Clinton.

“Wait, WHAT?! What is happening here? My understanding is the reference to “Bubba” is Bill Clinton? This is a lot to digest,” one user wrote.

“Who is Bubba, and why did Trump blow him?” asked one user.

Notably, Clinton has been linked to Jeffrey Epstein through multiple flights on Epstein’s private jet and visits to his private island. Clinton has denied any wrongdoing, stating he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities.