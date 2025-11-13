MTG announces ‘we will be voting to release the Epstein files’ next week: ‘Not only the right thing for victims but…’

Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that “ we will be voting to release the Epstein files” next week. This comes after more than 20,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails and other messages were released by a congressional committee on Wednesday, November 12. MTG announces ‘we will be voting to release the Epstein files’ next week (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“Next week we will be voting to release the Epstein files,” Greene wrote on X. “I honestly believe it’s not only the right thing to do for the victims but it’s also the right thing to do for the country. Americans deserve transparency.”

“Remember Democrats had 4 years under Biden to release it all, but never even tried or cared. Now under full Republican control there were only 4 Republicans that signed the discharge petition for the Massie resolution to release the Epstein files,” she added, naming Thomas Massie, Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, and herself.

“Next week when everyone is forced to go on record to vote to release the Epstein files, I expect the number of Republicans to be a lot higher that actually vote yes,” Greene concluded. “But remember the original 4.”

US House speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday, November 12, that he would put the bill compelling the release of government files related to Epstein on the House floor next week. “We are gonna put that on the floor for [a] full vote next week, [as] soon as we get back,” Johnson told reporters, according to The Guardian.

Materials already released of Jeffrey Epstein

Over the years, various materials have been shared with the public relating to both Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. One batch that was released in January 2024 contained 1,400 pages of records, including depositions with both. A trove of documents made public in the Maxwell case named several high-profile figures.

Weeks after Donald Trump took office this year, the Department of Justice and the FBI released what they described as the "first phase of the declassified Epstein files". This included flight logs from Epstein's plane and a redacted version of his contacts book, which contained names of famous people he knew. The Department of Justice and FBI said in a memo in July that no more material would be released.

The emails and messages released on Wednesday were part of over 20,000 documents Epstein’s estate turned over to Congress in response to a subpoena from lawmakers. The late sex offender insulted Trump several times in the newly-released materials, bringing the two men’s much-scrutinized relationship back into the public eye.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that the Democrats brought up the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax” to “deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects.” He added, “Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price. There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!”