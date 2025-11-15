Who was Epstein texting during House hearing investigating Trump; did he influence lawmaker? Files reveal shocking truth

Jeffrey Epstein may have been texting a member of the US Congress during the 2019 hearing with Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as per The Washington Post. The convicted child sex offender's messages may have influenced said lawmaker's questions to Cohen, the publication further noted. While Jeffrey Epstein was charged with federal sex trafficking crimes months after the Michael Cohen hearing, he was already a known convicted sex offender. (REUTERS)

This comes after the Jeffrey Epstein estate released new documents, where these text messages were included.

What do the text messages from Epstein say

The text messages show that Epstein appeared to be watching the February 2019 proceedings in real time and was speaking to the lawmaker, whose name was redacted in the released documents.

Epstein texted at one point that Cohen had brought up Rhona Graff, Trump's former executive assistant, in his testimony. Cohen was speaking in front of the House Oversight Committee, alleging that Trump was racist, manipulated financial records, and also directed hush money payouts to cover up his extramarital affairs. Trump had denied those allegations.

Epstein, texting the lawmaker, had written “Cohen brought up RONA - keeper of the secrets,” as per Washington Post. The lawmaker replied, “RONA?? Quick I’m up next is that an acronym,” suggesting that they'd be questioning Cohen soon.

Epstein had texted back, “Thats his assistant,” as per the publication.

Who was Epstein texting and did he influence the lawmaker?

As per Washington Post, Epstein was texting Democrat Congress member Stacey Plaskett, who represents the US Virgin Islands as its nonvoting delegate in the House.

The publication noted that on the day of the trial, when the broadcast had shown Plaskett appear to chew something, Epstein had texted a minute later, “Are you chewing.” Similarly, the ‘Quick I’m up next’ text was sent to Epstein three minutes before Plaskett began to question Cohen, Washington Post reported.

He also texted ‘good work’ a minute after Plaskett had finished her questioning of Cohen. The messages also indicate that Epstein may have influenced the lawmaker's questions, as per Washington Post.

“Hes opened the door to questions re who are the other henchmen at trump org,” Epstein had texted, to which he got the reply, “Yup. Very aware and waiting my turn.” Plaskett, in her question to Cohen, then asked him about Trump's associates that he'd mentioned earlier.

“Are there other people that we should be meeting with?,” she'd asked. When Cohen began to say “So Allen Weisselberg is the chief financial officer in The Trump Organization,” as a reply, he was cut off.

“You’ve got to quickly give us as many names as you can so we can get to them. Is Ms. Rhona, what is Ms. Rhona’s— …?”, Plaskett interjected. To this, Cohen had replied “Rhona Graff is the — Mr. Trump’s executive assistant … She was — her office is directly next to his, and she’s involved in a lot that went on.”

While Epstein was charged with federal sex trafficking crimes months after this hearing, he was already a known convicted sex offender. Plaskett directed all queries to her Congressional staff in this matter, as per the publication. Her chief of staff said she was ‘not in a position to confirm or not’ whether the lawmaker was texting with Epstein during the hearing.