Trump's former fixer says Musk should DM him for a lifeline amid the feud with POTUS

One of Trump’s most infamous former allies weighed in on the escalating feud between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. Michael Cohen warns Elon Musk about the repercussions of criticizing Donald Trump. (Reuters )

The Tesla boss, once seen as an ally of Trump and even tapped to head the Department of Government Efficiency during his presidency, has taken a sharp turn in recent weeks.

Musk has openly criticised Trump on social media, going so far as to slam the former president’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ and even link him to the Epstein files. He further roiled feathers by saying that the Republicans would not have been the winners of the 2024 elections without his support.

But amid the war of words, Musk got a curious message out of the blue from one familiar with Trump tricks, his ex-fixer and personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

What message does Cohen have for Musk

Cohen, who has served time in federal prison for campaign finance violations and tax fraud, took to X (formerly Twitter) last month to directly address Musk.

“@elonmusk I told you this would happen. If you want to know how to fight political guerrilla warfare, DM me! Otherwise, you lose,” Cohen wrote.

“Let me make something crystal clear: no one; not Bannon, not Jared, not Rudy, not me, and definitely not Elon, has ever been more important to Trump than Trump. The ‘bromance’ is never about you. It’s about what he can extract from you. Your loyalty. Your power. Your credibility. Your money. And when it’s over, it’s not just over; it’s scorched earth,” he doubled down.

He also cautioned that Trump has “the full weight of the federal government behind him,” and suggested Musk had made “the classic mistake of believing he was untouchable.”

Last month, Trump's former fixer told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that Trump won't leave Musk in peace. “They’re going to really go after Elon Musk like nobody has seen, ever, in this country, because they can,” he said.

“And one thing Elon doesn’t understand is this political guerilla warfare that they’re going to conduct against him.”