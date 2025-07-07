'Ridiculous', 'gone off the rails': Trump after Musk floats America Party

US President Donald Trump on Sunday slammed his former advisor and closest ally Elon Musk for floating a third political party. Taking to social media, the US president referred to the Tesla chief as a "trainwreck," suggesting he had gone "off the rails" for suggesting a third party. US President Donald Trump has slammed his former advisor and closest ally Elon Musk for floating a third political party on Sunday(Reuters )

After Trump's passing of the 'Big Beautiful Bill', Elon Musk announced he will be forming the "America Party" to give people their freedom back. This decision came amid dissatisfaction from both the Republican and Democratic parties in the US.

"I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely “off the rails,” essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them," wrote Trump on Truth Social.

The US President further added that third parties only lead to "total disruption and chaos" and Washington has “enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!”

‘Ridiculous’: Trump continues Musk attacks

Trump added that Musk is unhappy because the bill scraps the EV Mandate, which takes away green-energy credits for Tesla’s electric vehicles.

“Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running “machine,” that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country. It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time,” he added.

“I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned Endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate - It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had. He said he had no problems with that - I was very surprised!” Trump wrote further.

Trump also suggested that Musk tried to pull strings and get one of his close friends to run NASA, but the president shut down the plan after he found out that Musk’s friend was a “blue blooded Democrat.”

Trump's post on Truth Social comes amid a series of attacks the two men have thrown at each other since their public falling out in June. After Musk's exit from DOGE, the SpaceX and Tesla boss has criticised Trump's tax bill.

In retaliation to his criticism, Trump has threatened to pull billions of dollars Tesla and SpaceX receive in government contracts and subsidies.