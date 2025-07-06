'America Party for...': What Elon Musk promises with new political party amid tussle with Trump

Tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk has announced that he will be floating a new political party. Amid his feud with US President Donald Trump, Musk took to X on Saturday and announced that he will form the "America Party." As per Elon Musk, the America party will serve as an option for Americans who are unhappy with both Republican and Democratic parties.(AFP)

Musk, was one of the largest donors of Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2024 and until recently, the tech mogul would also serve as the president's "right hand man."

However, after his exit from DOGE, Musk and Trump have engaged in a public falling out and feud due to the Tesla boss' dissatisfaction with Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill.'

Despite repeated calls from Musk to shut down the tax bill, Trump signed the bill into law on Friday.

Ahead of the bill being signed into law, Musk had already floated the idea of starting a third party due to dissatisfaction with both Republican and Democratic parties and the "one-party system."

What has Musk promised with America Party?

As per Elon Musk, the America party will serve as an option for Americans who are unhappy with both Republican and Democratic parties.

Taking to X, Musk wrote that the party will work to give Americans their freedom back.

"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," wrote Musk.

Ahead of its "formation," Musk took a vote on X, asking his followers if they wanted to see a third party.

"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!" the tech mogul asked on X.

Based on the 1,248,856 votes collected, around 65 percent of the participants voted 'Yes', while 34.6 percent voted 'No'.