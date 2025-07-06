Amid growing feud with Trump, Elon Musk launches US' third ‘America Party’

Amid buzz about a third political party in the United States, Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday announced the formation of a new political outfit—the America Party—just a day after floating the idea on X. The surprise announcement comes amid Elon Musk’s growing public rift with US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

The Tesla CEO, who reacted positively to social media posts suggesting the idea, said the decision was made in response to overwhelming support from users on the platform.

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," he said in a post on X.

The surprise announcement comes amid Musk’s growing public rift with US President Donald Trump, who he once considered a key ally.

Musk had poured hundreds of millions into Trump’s re-election campaign and even headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during Trump’s presidency, advocating aggressive spending cuts.

However, relations soured this week after Trump signed a sweeping tax cut and spending bill -- The One Big Beautiful Bill-- into law, a move Musk fiercely opposed.

In response, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO hinted at political retaliation, vowing to spend his fortune to unseat lawmakers who backed the legislation.

Tensions further intensified when Trump threatened to cut off federal subsidies to Musk’s companies, a significant financial pressure point.

Musk said previously that he would start a new political party and spend money to unseat lawmakers who supported the bill.

Republicans have expressed concern that Musk's on-again, off-again feud with Trump could hurt their chances to protect their majority in the 2026 midterm congressional elections.

Before launching his party, Musk shared a poll on the occasion of US Independence Day -- in which he asked whether respondents "want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system" that has dominated US politics for some two centuries.

The yes-or-no survey earned more than 1.2 million responses.

Musk's feud with Trump

The SpaceX owner had a bitter falling out with the president after leading the Republican's effort to slash spending and cut federal jobs as head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency. (DOGE)

The feud reignited in dramatic fashion late last month as Trump pushed Republicans in Congress to ram through his massive domestic agenda in the form of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

After Musk heavily criticised the flagship spending bill -- which eventually passed Congress and was signed into law -- Trump threatened to deport the tech tycoon and strip federal funds from his businesses.

"We'll have to take a look," the president told reporters when asked if he would consider deporting Musk, who was born in South Africa and has held US citizenship since 2002.