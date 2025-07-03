China netizens back Elon Musk in feud with Trump: ‘Bro you've got million people on your side’

Social media users in China have backed Elon Musk, celebrating him for challenging US President Donald Trump amid rising tensions between the two. The tech billionaire has stirred up online excitement in China after he criticised Trump’s sweeping tax and spending legislation and threatened to launch his own political platform. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, enjoys immense admiration in China for his “technological vision and entrepreneurial success”. (AFP)

As Musk vowed to challenge lawmakers backing the bill – which has now passed the Senate and is projected to increase US national debt by $3.3 trillion – Chinese netizens were quick to rally behind him. Their reaction has turned the public fallout between Trump and Musk, once close allies, into a hot topic online.

On Wednesday, following the bill’s passage, the hashtag #MuskWantsToBuildAnAmericaParty surged on Weibo – China’s equivalent of Musk’s platform X – garnering over 37 million views.

One user commented, “If Elon Musk were to found a political party, his tech-driven mindset could inject fresh energy into politics. The potential for change is significant – and worth watching.” Another added, “When you’ve had enough, there’s no need to keep putting up with it.”

Capturing the tone across the platform, a popular post declared: “Brother Musk, you’ve got over a billion people on our side backing you.”

Musk celebrated as ‘tech hero’ in China

Tesla stands out as the only Western electric vehicle brand that competes strongly with local Chinese companies, and its largest production facility by output is based in Shanghai.

Musk also maintains strong ties with Chinese leadership, notably with Premier Li Qiang. His mother, Maye Musk, has also become a social media sensation in China, attracting her own following.

Musk’s popularity is part of a broader Chinese fascination with American tech pioneers.

Walter Isaacson’s biographies of Steve Jobs and Elon Musk both became bestsellers in China, reflecting the widespread interest in such innovation-driven figures, according to The Guardian report.

Donald Trump 'looking into' deporting Tesla CEO Elon Musk?

Trump has issued a sharp warning to Elon Musk, threatening deportation after the billionaire intensified his opposition to Trump’s sweeping tax cuts and multi-trillion-dollar spending bill.

In addition, Trump proposed that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) examine the federal subsidies awarded to Musk’s companies – Tesla and SpaceX – as a potential cost-saving measure.

The president’s latest comments followed Musk’s renewed criticism of what Trump has called his “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which the administration aims to push into law by July 4. Trump hinted that targeting Musk through DOGE could pose challenges for his business interests.

"We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. He gets a lot of subsidies. But Elon is very upset that the EV mandate is going to be terminated. Not everybody wants an electric car," Trump told reporters at the White House.

In response to Trump’s threat, Musk posted on social media: "So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now."

Once a close political ally of Trump, Musk had endorsed his re-election bid and contributed financially to his campaign. However, their relationship has fractured in recent months, particularly over the proposed $4 trillion tax-and-spending bill. Musk, a vocal critic of the legislation’s impact on U.S. national debt, has even vowed to back candidates running against lawmakers who support the bill.