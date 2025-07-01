Musk to launch ‘America Party’ if Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passes: ‘We need an alternative'

Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday said he will launch the "America Party" if and when President Donald Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passes. Elon Musk said he will launch the "America Party" if and when Donald Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passes.(REUTERS)

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day,” he wrote on X. “Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

Earlier in the day, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO lashed out at lawmakers who campaigned on cutting spending but backed the bill.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” he wrote on X. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Musk doubled down on his call for a new political movement, writing, “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”