MUMBAI: While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to visit India later this year following a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his mother, Maye Musk, was in Mumbai to mark her 77th birthday. The supermodel, dietitian, and author celebrated the occasion on Saturday, alongside the launch of the Hindi edition of her memoir titled Jab Aurat Sochti Hai, the book is a translation of her internationally acclaimed memoir -A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success. It has been published in Hindi by Rajkamal Prakashan. The event took place at The St Regis Mumbai in Lower Parel and was attended by Musk’s younger son, Kimbal Musk, a noted restaurateur and environmentalist. Maye Musk celebrates 77th birthday in Mumbai, launches Hindi translation of memoir

A select gathering of around 40–50 guests attended the private event. Among them was Shiv Sena leader and former Member of Parliament Sanjay Nirupam, who was invited by Dubai-based businessman Prakash Sharma. Speaking to HT, Nirupam said he was initially sceptical that Musk would travel to India for her birthday, but was “pleasantly surprised” at her presence in Mumbai. “She was full of grace and energy. At a time when many Indians go abroad to celebrate, it’s notable that someone of her stature chose to celebrate in India,” he added.

Maye Musk has had a career spanning over five decades, beginning as a model in South Africa at age 15. She holds two master’s degrees in nutrition science and has balanced careers in both modelling and dietetics. In 2022, she became the oldest model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

On social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Maye posted a series of throwback photos from her previous milestone birthdays, writing, “It’s my birthday. Every five years, my children give me a huge party... My hashtag is now: #ItsGreatToBe77.” Elon Musk responded with a message saying, “Love you, Mom. Thanks for everything.”

A day later, she shared a photo of flowers sent by Elon to her Mumbai hotel room, writing, “Thank you @elonmusk for sending these beautiful birthday flowers to me in Mumbai, Love M.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk announced that he plans to visit India later this year. “I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!”, he posted on X, in response to Prime Minister Modi’s earlier update about their conversation. The Prime Minister said they had discussed areas of potential collaboration, building on topics previously explored during Modi’s visit to the United States in 2023.

The visit is expected to centre around Tesla’s investment plans in India, as well as broader cooperation in the electric vehicle and space technology sectors. In related diplomatic activity, Vice President of the United States JD Vance is also scheduled to visit India from April 21 to 24.