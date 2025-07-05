Trump signs his landmark ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ amid July 4 pomp, fireworks at White House

US President Donald Trump signed his flagship legislation, the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" into law in a spectacle-packed Independence Day ceremony on Friday., US President Donald Trump signs the sweeping spending and tax legislation, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)

Touting it as a bold step toward restoring 'American greatness,' Trump signed the bill on the White House South Lawn amid fireworks, military flyovers, and cheering crowds.

"That's a good one," he said, as he signed the document with a Sharpie marker, flanked by scores of Republican lawmakers who had fallen into line to support the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

“There could be no better birthday present for America than the phenomenal victory we achieved just hours ago, when Congress passed the one big beautiful bill to make America great again,” Trump said.

The Big Beautiful Bill extends Trump’s 2017 multitrillion-dollar tax cuts and cuts Medicaid and food stamps by $1.2 trillion. It provides for a massive increase in immigration enforcement.

Congress’s nonpartisan scorekeeper projects that nearly 12 million more people will lose health insurance under the law.

The bill squeezed past a final vote earlier Thursday, 218-214, after a small group of Republican opponents in the House of Representatives finally fell in line, corralled by Speaker Mike Johnson.

Democrats vs Republicans over Trump's ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Democrats united against the legislation, but were powerless to stop it as long as Republicans stayed united. The Senate passed the bill, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

Meanwhile, the Republicans say the bill is crucial because there would be a massive tax increase after December when tax breaks from Trump's first term expire. The legislation contains about $4.5 trillion in tax cuts.

The legislation is the latest in a series of big wins for Trump, including a Supreme Court ruling last week that curbed lone federal judges from blocking his policies, and the US air strikes that led to a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.