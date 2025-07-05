Musk hints at 3rd party after ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ passes. Here's what Tesla CEO posted

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has publicly weighedin on the idea of a third party in the United States after President Donald Trump's signature 'Big, Beautiful Bill' and after he endorsed a viral post suggesting that. Elon Musk floated the idea of a third party after President Donald Trump's signature 'Big, Beautiful Bill' was passed.(Reuters)

The post, which got a positive reaction from Elon Musk, compared the idea of the Tesla CEO starting a third political party to his high-risk, high-reward ventures like Tesla and SpaceX.

"Elon starting a 3rd party is closely akin to Tesla & SpaceX. Low probability of success, but if successful it'll completely change the game," the X post suggested.

Earlier, Musk took to his social media platform X to suggest the possibility of a third party to rival the two major ones—the Democrats and the Republicans—in United States politics.

"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party?" Musk asked his followers, attaching an interactive poll.

Musk's possibility of forming a new party emerged after a public fallout with his once-close friend, US President Donald Trump, over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," a sweeping piece of legislation that passed both chambers of Congress on Thursday.

Trump to sign 'Big Beautiful Bill' today

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will on Friday sign his flagship tax and spending bill in a pomp-laden Independence Day ceremony featuring fireworks and a flypast by the type of stealth bomber that bombed Iran.

Trump announced a signing ceremony at the White House for 4:00 pm (2000 GMT)and said pilots who carried out the bombing on Iran were among those who had been invited.

The bill, which includes massive new funding for Trump's migrant deportation drive, is the latest in a series of big political wins at home and abroad for the 79-year-old tycoon and underscores his dominance over both the Republican Party and US politics at large for now.