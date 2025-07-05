Trump appears to concede 2020 election for first time; POTUS' July 4 video draws reactions

US President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged his loss in the 2020 Presidential election for the first time in a dramatic new reel posted on his social media channels. In the video, Donald Trump apparently, for the first time on record, conceded that he lost the 2020 election.(AFP)

The reel, which quickly went viral on Instagram, traces President Trump's life from his childhood in Queens to his rise as a real estate mogul, television personality, and ultimately the 45th President of the United States.

But what caught social media users' attention was a segment in which Trump narrates his political journey and, as a part of it, concedes, apparently for the first time on record, that he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

The political segment in the reel marks a dramatic shift from Trump’s long-standing stance that the 2020 election was "rigged", a claim which led to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Though he has not backed out from his allegations of the elections being rigged, this reel marks his first acknowledgement, suggesting that Joe Biden's 2020 win was legitimate.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump will sign his ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ into law on Friday after his cajoling produced almost unanimous Republican support in Congress for the domestic priority that could cement his second-term legacy.

The president is expected to sign the bill on Friday, around 5 pm ET, at a White House celebration for the July 4 Independence Day holiday. The ceremony is expected to include a flyover by stealth bombers and fighter jets that took part in the recent US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.

The bill, which will fund Trump's immigration crackdown, make his 2017 tax cuts permanent, and is expected to knock millions of Americans off health insurance, was passed with a 218-214 vote after an emotional debate on the House floor.