Why Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja is listed on Elon Musk's America Party docs. What does a treasurer do?

Indian-origin Chief Financial Officer of Tesla, Vaibhav Taneja, has been named treasurer of Elon Musk’s new America Party. The new party is aimed at disrupting the US two-party system, and was formed after Musk’s public feud with President Donald Trump over the so-called Big, Beautiful Bill. Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja listed on America Party docs (Vaibhav Taneja/LinkedIn)

The FEC filing has listed America Party’s headquarters at 1 Rocker Road in Hawthorne, California. While Musk is identified as the party’s sole candidate, Taneja is named both treasurer and custodian of records. A Tesla address associated with Taneja in the paperwork has surfaced on social media.

Musk officially announced the launch of his America Party just a day after Trump signed the Big, Beautiful Bill into law. Musk said he set up the party to challenge the two-party system being led by Republicans and Democrats. “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!” he said in a post on X. “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

What does a treasurer do?

A political party treasurer is mainly responsible for managing the party's finances. They must ensure compliance with campaign finance laws. They are responsible for handling contributions, expenditures, as well as maintaining accurate financial records. A treasurer is also tasked with preventing any illegal financial activity. They are supposed to maintaindetailed records of all financial transactions, including contributions, expenditures, loans, and debts.

Taneja has considerable experience in this regard, considering he has been akey figure in Tesla’s financial leadership. He stepped into the role of the CFO in August 2023 following the departure of Zach Kirkhorn. After joining Tesla in 2017 through its acquisition of SolarCity, Taneja held several significant roles, including Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller.

Taneja previously worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers for nearly 17 years. There, he advised major corporations on financial strategy and regulatory compliance.