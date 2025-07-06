Laura Loomer suggests 3 people will join Elon Musk’s America Party. Tucker Carlson is one of them

Laura Loomer has predicted that three famous people will join Elon Musk’s new America Party –Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie. In an X post, Loomer wrote, “I predict Tucker Carlson, MTG and Thomas Massie will join the new “America Party” to spite President Trump.” Laura Loomer suggests 3 people will join Elon Musk’s America Party. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)(AP)

Musk officially announced the launch of his America Party just a day after US President Donald Trump signed the Big, Beautiful Bill into law. Musk said he set up the party to challenge the two-party system being led by Republicans and Democrats. “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!” he said in a post on X. “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

Laura Loomer, a close Trump ally

Musk launched the party shortly after his public fallout with Trump over the tax-cut and spending bill. The Tesla boss opposed the bill and previously threatened to form the party if the bill was passed by the Congress.

Meanwhile, Loomer is known to be a close ally of Trump and has often spoken in the president’s support. She called Tucker Carlson a “fake Trump supporter” in the past. Greene sided with Musk after his feud with Trump on the legislation. Massie is a Musk-backed Rep. whom Trump has previously referred to as a “pathetic loser.” Massie recently claimed that he had “enough” votes to block Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill after securing at leastten House Republican votes in opposition to the bill. The bill, however, was signed by Trump at the Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations on July 4.

Musk shared a poll asking about the creation of the America Party on July 4. “Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system,” he wrote. Over 60% of the people went on to respond in the affirmative.