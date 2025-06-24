Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Trump over Iran strikes, warns of ‘nuclear World War’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, slammed the president amid escalating tensions with Iran, accusing him of betraying his campaign promises and warning that he is dragging the US into a "nuclear World War III." Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed Donald Trump over Iran strikes. (Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Greene expressed alarm over the recent US military strikes on Iran.

"Six months in and here we are, turning back on campaign promises. And we bombed Iran on behalf of Israel. Yes, it was on behalf of Israel," she said. "We are entering a nuclear war—the World War, the World War III, because the entire world is going to erupt."

The Georgia Republican also took to X (formerly Twitter) to further criticize the strikes.

“After the bombs were dropped, we were told ‘complete success’ and Iran’s nuclear capabilities were totally wiped out. Then it quickly turned to Iran’s nuclear facilities ‘partially damaged’ and now it’s 'we don’t know where their enriched uranium is,'" she wrote.

Marjorie Taylor Greene continued, “Let me be very clear. My children are 22, 25, and 27. I will literally fight ANYONE for their future. And their future and their entire generation’s future MUST be free of America LAST foreign wars that provoke terrorists attacks on our homeland, military drafts, and NUCLEAR WAR.”

“It feels like a complete bait and switch to please the neocons, warmongers, military industrial complex contracts, and neocon tv personalities that MAGA hates and who were NEVER TRUMPERS!" she added.

In a separate post, Greene wrote, “MAGA is not for foreign wars. We are not for regime change. We are for AMERICA FIRST. The United States should not be involved in fighting nuclear-armed Israel’s war with Iran.”