‘Did Trump start a World War?': Americans fear after US bombs Iran's nuclear sites

Soon after President Donald Trump confirmed that the US had dropped bombs on three of Iran's nuclear sites, Americans took to social media to ask whether the 78-year-old had started a full-scale world war. In his message on Truth Social, Trump, meanwhile, said that ‘now is the time for peace’. President Donald Trump announced that US has struck Iranian nuclear sites(AFP)

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," he wrote on the platform.

"Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump added.

The New York Times and Reuters cited sources to report that several B-2 stealth bombers were used for the US strikes on Iran.

Experts told NYT that the strikes marked the start of an unpredictable chapter of security and politics in the Middle East.

“It’s a new phase, and a potentially problematic one,” Ray Takeyh, a senior fellow for Middle East studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, told the publication.

Several social media users, meanwhile, worried about a World War-type of retaliation from Iran.

“Trump just announced that he bombed Iran. Is World War 3 about to break out? 💀” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Imagine dropping the worlds biggest non nuclear bombs on Iran 3X & then having audacity to say, “Now is the time for Peace” Trump lied, he is President for War not Peace. World War 3 has begun. Take down all the names of the Neocons who advocated for the bomb,” another person added.