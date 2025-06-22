Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump to address nation shortly over US strikes on Iran nuclear sites

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Calling the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites ‘historic’, US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that “Iran must now agree to stop this war”.

Donald Trump will be delivering an address to nation at 10:00 pm EDT (7:30 am IST) at White House, regarding the military operation by US in Iran, targeting three nuclear sites.

US President Donald Trump salutes Col Paul R Pawluk, Vice Commander for the 89th Airlift Wing, before boarding Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 21(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump salutes Col Paul R Pawluk, Vice Commander for the 89th Airlift Wing, before boarding Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 21(REUTERS)

Calling the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites ‘historic’, US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that “Iran must now agree to stop this war”.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (EDT) that his military conducted strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran – Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Donald Trump shared a post Truth Social, confirming the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Follow Iran Israel conflict live updates

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in his first post on Truth Social. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home,” Trump's post added.

Donald Trump shared another post moments later, which suggested that Fordow nuclear site 'is gone'.

The post that Donald Trump later reshared was by a news and open source intelligence monitoring portal. The post read, "Fordow is gone'.

In a third post, Donald Trump wrote, “I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Trump was expected to say that the US is not currently planning additional strikes inside Iran, according to NBC news.

Fox News reported that the US dropped six bunker buster bombs in strikes on Fordow and 30 Tomahawk missiles on other Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, acknowledged attack on Fordow nuclear facility.

Meanwhile, Israeli public broadcaster Kan cited Israel official as saying that the country was 'in full coordination' with US on Iran attack.

 

 

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Donald Trump to address nation shortly over US strikes on Iran nuclear sites
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On