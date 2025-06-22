Donald Trump to address nation shortly over US strikes on Iran nuclear sites

Donald Trump will be delivering an address to nation at 10:00 pm EDT (7:30 am IST) at White House, regarding the military operation by US in Iran, targeting three nuclear sites. US President Donald Trump salutes Col Paul R Pawluk, Vice Commander for the 89th Airlift Wing, before boarding Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 21(REUTERS)

Calling the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites ‘historic’, US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that “Iran must now agree to stop this war”.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (EDT) that his military conducted strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran – Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Donald Trump shared a post Truth Social, confirming the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Follow Iran Israel conflict live updates

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in his first post on Truth Social. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home,” Trump's post added.

Donald Trump shared another post moments later, which suggested that Fordow nuclear site 'is gone'.

The post that Donald Trump later reshared was by a news and open source intelligence monitoring portal. The post read, "Fordow is gone'.

In a third post, Donald Trump wrote, “I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Trump was expected to say that the US is not currently planning additional strikes inside Iran, according to NBC news.

Fox News reported that the US dropped six bunker buster bombs in strikes on Fordow and 30 Tomahawk missiles on other Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, acknowledged attack on Fordow nuclear facility.

Meanwhile, Israeli public broadcaster Kan cited Israel official as saying that the country was 'in full coordination' with US on Iran attack.