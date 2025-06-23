Iran targets US base in Qatar, ‘matching’ American bomb count on nuclear sites | 10 key facts
Qatar condemned Iran's attack on the largest US military base in the region, calling it a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty.
Iran on Monday carried out missile attack on a US air base in Qatar, “matching” the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites on the weekend.
The country's Supreme National Security Council made the announcement after the attack, which Qatar said caused no injuries. US military bases in Iraq were also targeted by Iran. Follow LIVE updates.
Iran threatened retaliation against Washington DC after US bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on underground nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend, joining Israel's air campaign against Tehran.
The American strikes targeted three Iranian nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Tehran has warned that the attack would spark “everlasting consequences”.
Iran strikes US base in Qatar | Here's the latest
- Iran launched missiles at US military bases in Qatar and Iraq on Monday evening, in what its state TV described as a "powerful" response to recent American strikes on its nuclear sites.
- "The operation of Iranian missiles against American bases located in Qatar and in Iraq has begun, and is called 'Blessing of Victory'," the official press agency IRNA said.
- Several blasts were heard in central Doha and across the Qatari capital, as projectiles stopped by interceptors illuminated the night sky.
- Confirming the attack, Iraq's National Security Council in a statement said that its response did not "pose any threat" to its Gulf neighbour. "This action does not pose any threat to our friendly and brotherly country, Qatar," it said.
- Qatar, on the other hand, condemned Iran's attack on the largest US military base in the region, calling it a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty. Qatar, however, added that there were no casualties from the Iranian strikes and also said that it "reserves the right to respond".
- "We express the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and consider it a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement.
- An unidentified White House official told Reuters that White House and the US defence department were closely monitoring potential threats to Al Udeid air base in Qatar. "The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar," the official said.
- Three Iranian officials familiar with the plans told New York Times that Iran gave an advanced notice to Qatar that attacks were coming, as a way to minimise casualties.
- “The officials said Iran symbolically needed to strike back at the U.S. but at the same time carry it out in a way that allowed all sides an exit ramp,” the New York Times said in a report.
- The Indian Embassy in Qatar urged Indian to be cautious and remains indoors in wake of the attack on the US base. “Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provides by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels,” it posted on X.