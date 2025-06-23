Iran targets US base in Qatar, ‘matching’ American bomb count on nuclear sites | 10 key facts

Iran on Monday carried out missile attack on a US air base in Qatar, “matching” the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites on the weekend. A vehicle drives past parked cars in Doha, Qatar, on June 23, 2025. Qatar on June 23, 2025 condemned an Iranian attack on the largest US military base in the region, hosted in the Gulf state, calling it a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty".(AFP)

The country's Supreme National Security Council made the announcement after the attack, which Qatar said caused no injuries. US military bases in Iraq were also targeted by Iran. Follow LIVE updates.

Iran threatened retaliation against Washington DC after US bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on underground nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend, joining Israel's air campaign against Tehran.

The American strikes targeted three Iranian nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Tehran has warned that the attack would spark “everlasting consequences”.

Iran strikes US base in Qatar | Here's the latest



Iran launched missiles at US military bases in Qatar and Iraq on Monday evening, in what its state TV described as a "powerful" response to recent American strikes on its nuclear sites. "The operation of Iranian missiles against American bases located in Qatar and in Iraq has begun, and is called 'Blessing of Victory'," the official press agency IRNA said. Several blasts were heard in central Doha and across the Qatari capital, as projectiles stopped by interceptors illuminated the night sky.