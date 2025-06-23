What Iran said about strikes on Al Udeid air base in Qatar: ‘Mighty and successful’

Iran on Monday night claimed it had targeted American forces stationed at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, describing the strike as “a mighty and successful response to America’s aggression.” People film projectiles over Doha in Qatar on June 23, 2025. Qatar on June 23, 2025 condemned an Iranian attack on the largest US military base in the region, hosted in the Gulf state, calling it a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty". (AFP)

“Powerful missiles were fired at the United States’ Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as part of Operation Harbinger of Conquest on Monday evening,” Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

“Iran's Armed Forces have fired missiles at a U.S. military base in Qatar in retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities,” it added.

Iran also said the missile strike on Qatar’s Al Udeid air base matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear facilities over the weekend, suggesting a possible intent to de-escalate the conflict.

It also added that the base was chosen as a target because it is located away from populated areas.

The announcement was made on Iranian state television, where martial music played as a caption on screen described the strike as “a mighty and successful response" to “America’s aggression.”

Meanwhile, Qatar’s foreign ministry condemned the Iranian missile strike, calling it “a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, its airspace, and international law.”

It also confirmed the attempted strike but said its air defence systems “thwarted the attack and successfully intercepted the missiles.” The country’s defence ministry stated that no injuries or damage had been reported.

Al Udeid air base hosts US military’s combined air operations centre

Al Udeid air base is also home to the US military’s combined air operations centre, which oversees command and control of air power across the region, and the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, the largest expeditionary wing in the world.

The Iranian strike came a day after the United States launched a surprise attack on Sunday morning targeting three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Shortly before explosions were reported, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on social platform X, “We neither initiated the war nor seeking it. But we will not leave invasion to the great Iran without answer.”

On the 11th day of the escalating conflict, Israel announced it had targeted “regime targets and government repression bodies in the heart of Tehran,” while maintaining that it was not seeking the overthrow of Iran’s government, its longstanding adversary since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Israeli military warned that strikes on military sites around Tehran would continue “over the coming days,” as its focus shifted increasingly towards symbolic targets. The warning was issued on the social platform X, even as widespread internet disruptions in Iran continued to limit access to the outside world.

These latest attacks came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly raised the possibility of regime change in Iran, a day after the United States directly entered the conflict with a surprise stealth-bomber assault on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

With agencies' inputs