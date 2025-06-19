Tucker Carlson: All about his wife, Susan Andrews, four kids and net worth

Tucker Carlson may be known for his outspoken political views and high-profile departure from Fox News in 2023, but he tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Recently, he made headlines again after his fiery interview with Senator Ted Cruz went viral. Behind the scenes, the conservative commentator has been married to his wife, Susan Andrews, for over three decades. Tucker Carlson, a prominent conservative commentator, has been married to Susan Andrews for over three decades. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)(AP)

About Tucker Carlson’s family

Carlson and Andrews first met during their teenage years at St. George's School in Rhode Island, where Andrews' father served as the headmaster. Their relationship began early, and Carlson has spoken fondly about their first encounter. In a 2000 interview with People magazine, he recalled the moment he saw her for the first time. He said, “She was the cutest 10th grader in America.”

Carlson and Andrews got engaged six months before he graduated from Trinity College in 1991, marking the start of a lifelong partnership. Over the years, the couple has raised four children together, all of whom are now adults, as reported by People Magazine.

The couple began their journey as parents with the birth of their eldest daughter, Lillie. They later welcomed three more children—son Buckley and daughters Hopie and Dorothy—rounding out their family of six.

What is Tucker Carlson’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carlson’s net worth stands at $50 million. His net worth is largely the result of a long and steady career in television journalism. He worked as a CNN commentator from 2000 to 2005 before hosting his own show on MSNBC from 2005 to 2008. In 2009, he joined Fox News, where he eventually launched Tucker Carlson Tonight in 2016.

On April 24, 2023, Tucker Carlson was abruptly fired from Fox News, just a week after the network paid $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. His sudden departure stunned the media world two years ago.