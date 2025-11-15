Epstein files reveal 7 big-name figures, including Landon Thomas Jr., Tom Barrack & Michael Wolff

In the latest tranche of documents released by the House Oversight Committee, over 20,000 pages of email correspondence involving Jeffrey Epstein reveal interactions with a broad network of high-profile figures. Here are a few names that appear in the emails multiple times: The latest email conversations of Jeffrey Epstein show a list of high-profile names. (AFP)

Read more: Larry's Summer's emails to Epstein: 'Do not repeat this insight' line goes viral

Landon Thomas Jr.

Former New York Times journalist, Landon Thomas Jr appears multiple times on the newly released list. His name surfaces primarily in relation to Epstein's efforts to shape his public image.

According to The Times, the files include emails in which Epstein referenced Thomas during discussions about how certain journalists perceived him to be and how media narratives could be influenced.

In an excerpt published by The Times, Thomas sent an email to Epstein advising, “I think the big issue is separating yourself from Andrew. I mean, in the end, he had consensual sex with [redacted]. And [redacted] worked for you. The rest is atmospherics. You have moved on! People don’t know that and can’t accept that unless you say as much.”

It was a give-and-take relationship, it seems. Another email had a longer thread, all dated to 2015-16, shows Epstein writing, “Would you like photos of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen,” to which Thomas replied, “Yes!!”

Tom Barrack

Barrack was the former U.S. presidential advisor and investor, and current US Ambassador to Turkey.

Barrack surfaces in the list, which show a steady exchange between Epstein and him back in 2016.

According to one 2016 message cited by The New Arab, Epstein told Barrack, “Send photos of you and child. Make me smile.”

In the same thread, Epstein added that he had been receiving “many calls” about his friendship with President Donald Trump, writing: “My answers are always I have nothing to say. or I try to ignore altogether.”

Michael Wolff

Michael Wolff, author of books on Donald Trump, was included in the correspondence as well.

In a January 31 2019, email from Epstein to Wolff that CBS cites, Epstein wrote, “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever… of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

In an earlier December 2015 email, the two discuss, like with Thomas, media shaping messages about Trump, with Wolff advising, “If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency.”

Kathryn Ruemmler

Former White House Counsel under President Obama and now Chief Legal Officer at Goldman Sachs, Kathryn Ruemmler appeared repeatedly in Epstein's email archive.

In one exchange cited by The Times, Ruemmler wrote, “The Trump success is seriously scary” and “so gross” about Trump. Epstein replied, “Worse in real life and up close.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that, in Epstein's will, which was listed in January 2019, Ruemmler was a “backdrop executor” of his estate. The final version, however, omitted her name.

In an email from 2014, Ruemmler and Epstein mentioned a certain “boss” that Ruemmler needed to talk to. Ruemmler wrote, “Agreed, but I need to be prepared to say yes before I talk to him.”

Steve Bannon

Former White House Chief Strategist Bannon is featured in the files, where Epstein is seen as the advisor. He tells Bannon in a July 2018 email, “If you are going to play here, you’ll have to spend time, Europe by remote doesn’t work. … there are many leaders of countries we can organize for you to have one-on-ones.”

There is another email trail from 2019 in which Epstein wrote, “prince andrew and trump today.. Tooo funny,” to which Bannon replies, “Can’t believe nobody is making u the connective tissue.”

Royal Family member Andrew

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) appears in a series of disclosed emails which reveal that he remained in contact with Epstein well after he publicly claimed that he cut ties with him.

In a February 28, 2011, message, Andrew wrote, “I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise, keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!”

In a March 2011 email, he added, “Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations… I can’t take any more of this, my end,” as per ABC.

These exchanges contradict his previous public statement that he ended his relationship with Epstein in December 2010, and raise fresh scrutiny into his association with Epstein’s network and involvement in the fallout from allegations made by Virginia Giuffre.

Read More: Ex-Prince Andrew allegedly had 40 prostitutes brought to Thailand Trip

Peter Thiel

Big tech investor and co-founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel, appeared in Epstein’s documents, which showed outreach and scheduled engagements tying him into Epstein’s network.

According to TIME, Epstein emailed Thiel in November 2018, writing, “I liked your Trump exaggerations, not lies. … Dec visit me Caribbean.”

Additionally, scheduling entries released by the House Oversight Committee reveal a lunch with Thiel on 27 Nov 2017 in New York as part of Epstein’s agenda.