Search
Fri, Oct 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Prince Andrew loses Royal titles over Epstein links, to leave lodge

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 31, 2025 03:08 am IST

Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after King Charles formally stripped him of his royal titles and residence over Epstein ties.

Prince Andrew will not be known only as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, as the UK's Royal Family confirmed Thursday that he will be losing his Royal titles and residence over his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Britain's Prince Andrew leaves King Edward VII hospital in London in 2012.(AP)
Britain's Prince Andrew leaves King Edward VII hospital in London in 2012.(AP)

King Charles issued a statement on Thursday confirming that Prince Andrew's titles have been officially removed - and not just removed from usage. His children, however, will retain their titles, the Royal Family said. He will be moved from the Royal Lodge to a residence funded by the King.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," King Charles's statement read.

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Concluding their statement, the Royal Family added that their “thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

This is a breaking news.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Prince Andrew loses Royal titles over Epstein links, to leave lodge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On