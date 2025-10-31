Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Prince Andrew loses Royal titles over Epstein links, to leave lodge

Prince Andrew will not be known only as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, as the UK's Royal Family confirmed Thursday that he will be losing his Royal titles and residence over his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein. Britain's Prince Andrew leaves King Edward VII hospital in London in 2012.(AP)

King Charles issued a statement on Thursday confirming that Prince Andrew's titles have been officially removed - and not just removed from usage. His children, however, will retain their titles, the Royal Family said. He will be moved from the Royal Lodge to a residence funded by the King.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," King Charles's statement read.

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Concluding their statement, the Royal Family added that their “thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

