Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein row: Ex-prince loses all royal titles, but will retain two key perks

Although former Prince Andrew has suffered a dramatic fall from royal grace, two significant perks still remain. His position in the line of succession, albeit without his former active royal role and the title of Counsellor of State on paper. Britain's Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, at Westminster Cathedral.(REUTERS)

Succession and royal status rights

Despite relinquishing many titles and honours, Andrew technically remains in the line of succession to the British throne, a privilege inherited by birth.

Andrew is eighth in line for the throne after Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the Buckingham Palace confirmed.

He may no longer perform any official royal duties or use his previous styled titles publicly, yet that fundamental constitutional status remains intact.

The title of Counsellor of State

Andrew is still officially a Counsellor of State on paper; however, a 2022 legislation change will prevent him from acting in that capacity. Counsellors of State must be active members of the Royal Family.

The official website of the Royal Family stated, "The current Counsellors of State are The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of Sussex, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice. In practice, only working Members of the Royal Family are called upon to act as Counsellors of State. "

Due to Andrew and his family's withdrawal from public life, he and his nephew, the Duke of Sussex, are essentially prohibited from carrying out their duties.

Perks even after disciplinary actions

The retention of these perks comes despite sweeping disciplinary actions by his brother, King Charles III, and Buckingham Palace. Andrew has given up titles such as the Duke of York and honorary military roles.

His remaining advantages are a result of his birthright. His birthright continues to protect certain privileges even as public and institutional roles evaporate.